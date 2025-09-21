Are Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda dating? Saiyaara co-stars spark romance buzz After their hit debut in Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are rumoured to be dating. Here’s what reports suggest about their real-life relationship.

Actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda delivered a blockbuster hit with their debut film 'Saiyaara' this year. Mohit Suri's romantic drama earned more than Rs 500 crore at the worldwide box office. There's been a lot of talk about Saiyaara, and not just because of the film. Fans have noticed the strong chemistry between Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday and are now wondering if they're dating in real life.

The duo received widespread praise for their on-screen presence, and people think there might be something more going on off-screen, too. Here's what we know so far.

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, a close friend of producer Aditya Chopra revealed that, "Theirs is one of the most beautiful love stories in the entertainment industry. It happened organically while they were shooting together for Saiyaara. She was innocent and vulnerable. He looked after her during the shooting. The report also added, "They drew close as they worked. Eventually, friendship turned into a deep love. Aneet and Ahaan are in a committed relationship."

Saiyaara OTT streaming details

The romantic drama film 'Saiyaara' recently made its OTT debut on the streaming platform Netflix. According to Netflix's databank, Tudum, Saiyaara is trending at the number 1 position in the list of non-English films worldwide, with 3.7 million views recorded this week.

Aneet Padda's work front

On the work front, Aneet Padda will reportedly be seen in the legal drama 'Navya'. According to Bollywood Bubble's report, the 22-year-old actress will be seen portraying the role of a young survivor fighting for justice. The film also features Fatima Sana Shaikh and Arjun Mathur.

About Ahaan Panday's career

However, there are no updates regarding Ahaan Panday's upcoming work front. For the unversed, the actor has worked as a second unit or assistant director in films like 'The Railway Men', 'Freaky Ali', and 'Rock on 2'.

