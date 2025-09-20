Akshay Kumar reveals code word for wife Twinkle in Aap Ki Adalat: 'Chashma pehen lo' On Aap Ki Adalat, Akshay Kumar opened up various aspects of his life. The Jolly LLB 3 actor also shared a code word he uses for his wife, Twinkle Khanna.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who was most recently seen in Shubhash Kapoor’s directorial 'Jolly LLB 3' alongside Arshad Warsi, appeared on India TV's popular show Aap Ki Adalat with Rajat Sharma. Apart from versatile acting, Akshay is also known for his sense of humour. Several actors have shared stories from the sets, indicating his playful nature.

During the candid conversation, the actor-producer opened up about various things, shared funny anecdotes from his personal experiences, including his marriage, favourite heroines, a code word he uses for his wife, and more.

When Rajat Sharma said he doesn't even spare his wife and that she doesn't go to the sets because 11 out of her 12 movies flopped, Akshay Kumar replied, "Ji, bilkul." She herself told me she did 12 movies and only one clicked. Unko actually writer banna tha. She wanted to be a chartered accountant. She was a very intelligent child. She had no 'showk' (hobby) about movies, but the situation so happened that she entered the industry. When she was doing the movie 'Mela' with Aamir Khan, we were having an affair with each other; we were going around. I told her, 'Let's get married,' but she said, 'If this 'Mela' movie doesn't click, I will marry.' She said 'Mela', starring Aamir Khan saheb and directed by Dharmesh Darshan, would definitely become a hit. It was luck for me that, sorry Aamir Khan Saheb, aapki film nahin chali, lekin meri shaadi aapki wajah se ho gayi.

Rajat Sharma: Is it true that the wedding was done in a hush-hush manner?

Akshay Kumar: Nahin, nahin, chhup kar nahin ki.

Rajat Sharma: Nobody knew about it.

Akshay Kumar: No, we didn't invite anybody, nor did I tell anybody. I was shooting at that time. By 6 pm, she also returned from her shooting, and we married on a friend's terrace.

Rajat Sharma: Aamir Khan says, when your wife rang him up and asked him to come quickly to the wedding, he felt as if he was having a dream?

Akshay Kumar: Kyon nahin ho sakti hai. Shaadiyan, affair jo hote hain, woh jaldi hi hote hain. Usko bolte hain, chat mangni, pat byaah.

Rajat Sharma: I've also heard that you have a code language when your wife speaks out of line or speaks too much?

Akshay Kumar: Yes, it is 'Chashma Pehen Lo'. Sometimes when my wife speaks, it seems there is no filter. Once after our wedding, I took her to the trial show of a movie. The producer came to her and asked, 'Bhabhi Ji, kaisi lagi aapko?' She said, "It's shit." I was looking elsewhere. I told her that now this producer will never take me for his films. I explained to her, 'Why can't you be diplomatic?' She said, 'No, I am like this; I will say black is black, and white is white.' She later told me, 'If I ever speak too much, just bol dena, Twinkle, chashma pehen lo.'

Akshay Kumar's work front

The Kesari Chapter 2 actor was recently seen in the courtroom comedy drama film 'Jolly LLB 3' alongside Arshad Warsi and others in the lead roles. He has several projects in the pipeline, which include Priyadarshan's directorial 'Bhooth Bangla', 'Hera Pheri 3', and others.

