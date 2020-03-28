Saturday, March 28, 2020
     
Actress Shikha Malhotra turns nurse to fight against COVID-19

Shikha Malhotra, who has a degree in nursing was seen in Sanjay Mishra's Kaanchli Life in a Slough.

New Delhi Published on: March 28, 2020 16:28 IST
Shikha Malhotra

 Shikha Malhotra shared a post on her Instagram

Actress Shikha Malhotra, who worked with Sanjay Mishra in "Kaanchli Life in a Slough", is currently working as a volunteer at a hospital in Mumbai to fight against coronavirus. For the uninitiated, Shikha has a degree in nursing from Delhi's Vardhaman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital.

Taking to her Instagram account, Shikha wrote: "For those who don't know that I am a #Registered #BscHonoursNurse from Vardhaman Mahavir Medical and #SafdarjungHospital Spending my five years.

Fight Against Coronavirus

"So as you all have always appreciated my efforts my achievements this time need all of your support to #serve the #nation once again and this time I've Decided to join the hospital in #mumbai for #covid19 #crisis. Always there to serve the country as a #Nurse as a #entertainer wherever however I can need your blessings please be at home be safe and support the government."

Along with it, Shikha also posted a picture that shows her working at the Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Hospital in Jogeshwari, Mumbai. She can be seen wearing a mask and holding a stethoscope.

