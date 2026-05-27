Actor Ramakant Dayama dies: Throwback video of daughter Yashaswini dancing with him leaves fans emotional

New Delhi:

Actor Ramakant Dayama, known for his roles in films and series like Chak De India and Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, died on May 26, 2026, after a prolonged illness. The news of his passing has left fans and colleagues in deep shock.

The veteran actor is survived by his daughter, Yashaswini Dayama, who is also a social media influencer and an actor. She has featured in films like Dear Zindagi and Phobia. After his death, an old video of his daughter, Yashaswini, dancing with him has resurfaced on social media which has left fans emotional.

Throwback video of daughter Yashaswini dancing with Ramakant Dayama leaves fans emotional

In the video, Yashaswini Dayama can be seen dancing with her father, Ramakant Dayama, as Chris Brown’s song Loyal plays in the background. The video was uploaded on Father’s Day last year, June 15, 2025. Captioning the video, Yashaswini Dayama wrote, "Happy Father's Day… this love is all that matters!" Watch the video below:

Social media users have reacted to the video and extended their support to Yashaswini, urging her to stay strong during this difficult time. One user commented, "Stay strong." Another wrote, "We all miss you and love you a lot, Ramakant sir. You were such a wonderful actor. Om Shanti."

Another user said, "I instantly came to this video after I heard the news." One more added, "Please stay strong… I have always adored you two."

Ramakant Dayama's work front and notable projects

On the work front, Ramakant Dayama was last seen in the courtroom drama The Trial, which also features Kajol. In the second season of The Trial, he played the role of Judge Thakore. Over his acting career, he appeared in projects like Paa, Laakhon Mein Ek, Made in Heaven, Mumbai Saga, Ram Setu, Farzi, and Crew.

Also Read: Ramakant Dayama, Bollywood actor seen in Chak De India and Scam 1992, dies