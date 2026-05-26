Ramakant Dayama, Bollywood actor seen in Chak De India and Scam 1992, dies

New Delhi:

Veteran actor Ramakant Dayama, who played roles in many popular serials, OTT shows and films, passed away today on May 26, 2026. Actress Shubhangi Latkar confirmed the news of his death by sharing an old video of him on social media. In this video, Ramakant is seen singing and dancing with other actors. Along with this video, Shubhangi wrote a post and expressed her grief over Ramakant's death.

For the unversed, Ramakant Dayama played the role of one of Association head in Shah Rukh Khan's Chak De India.

Shubhangi Latkar's post

Shubhangi Latkar took to her Instagram and worte, 'Today, we lost a truly beautiful soul… and I am simply speechless. Ramakant Daima was not just a dear friend and family friend to me, but someone I deeply admired and respected. Full of life, warmth, and energy . He truly knew how to enjoy life despite every challenge. A spotenious dancer, a soulful singer, a brilliant actor, and for me, a wise advisor whose words always carried meaning. He may have looked tiny in appearance, but he was one of the strongest and most courageous people I have known.'

She further wrote, 'Though we all knew he had been unwell for many months, somewhere in the heart, one never stops hoping… We had so many unfinished plans. After years, I had truly wished to work with him again. We had decided to do a beautiful Hindi play together. When I requested him, he smiled and said, “Let me get well soon.” We had even planned to present selected beautiful poems together on stage. That dream, too, now remains unfinished… Some losses leave behind a silence that words fail to express. Today feels like one of those days. You will be deeply missed, Ramakant ji. Your warmth, your courage, your art, and your beautiful spirit will always remain alive in our hearts. May your soul rest in peace.'

See the post here:

The veteran actor is survived by his daughter, Yashaswini Dayama, who was also seen in films like Dear Zindagi and Phobia.

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