Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran tests COVID positive

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEREALPRITHVI Prithviraj took to his Instagram handle to inform fans about his condition

The wrath of the novel coronavirus doesn’t seem to end anytime soon. The disease so far has affected many people in the film industry and the latest name is of superstar Prithviraj.

The actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has been tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday October 20. He was shooting for his latest Malayalam film "Jana Gana Mana" post which he was diagnosed with the virus. Along with Prithviraj the director of the film Dijo Jose Antony has also tested positive.

Consequent to this, the film crew and all those who have come in contact with the two have to go into self isolation, a crew member said.

Meanwhile Prithvi took to his social media account and shared a not to inform his fans about his condition. He wrote, "I've been shooting for Dijo Jose Anthony's "Jana Gana Mana" since the 7th of October. We had strict protocols in place with regards to Covid regulations and associated safety measures. As is the norm, all involved in the shoot were tested before the schedule started and after the last day of shoot in the courtroom set we had put up, tests were repeated."

The actor further added, "Unfortunately, the test results this time came back positive and I have gone into isolation. I'm asymptomatic and am doing fine now. All primary and secondary contacts have been advised to isolate and get tested. Hoping to recover soon and get back to work ASAP. Cheeran and thanks for all the love and concern."

On the work front, Prithviraj who flew to Jordan to shoot Aaadujeevitham earlier this year, got stuck in the Wadi Rum desert for almost three months due to the pandemic. He had a crew of 58 people with him and after returning he had to practice a two-week self-quarantine before meeting his family.

With inputs from IANS.

