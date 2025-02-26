Abram singing Die to Aaradhya Bachchan playing Goddess Sita, watch star kids taking over internet Some videos of Shah Rukh Khan's son Abram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya are going viral on the internet, where they can be seen showcasing their talents.

Children of Bollywood stars have a different charm. Just like heroes and heroines, they too have their own fan following and people are eager to know every small and big update related to them. From Taimur to Raha, several star kids have literally achieved star status since childhood. One of these star kids is Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of Bollywood star couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. Whenever Aaradhya is spotted, her video goes viral instantly. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan's younger son Abram is nowhere far from Aaradhya. His cuteness and humble nature have already impressed netizens. Now some videos of both of them are going viral on the internet, where they can be seen showcasing their talents.

Abram takes over the internet with his singing talent

In the video that has surfaced, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son AbRam Khan has impressed many with his guitar skills. In an inside video, the munchkin can be seen playing the guitar at a school event, while singing Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars' Grammy-winning song 'Die with a Smile'. AbRam was seemingly lost in his performance. He can be seen in a black T-shirt and shorts. The lyrics of his song are matching perfectly with the tune of the guitar. With this, the 11-year-old also impressed netizens with his talent.

Aaradhya Bachchan's old video surfaces

At the age of just 13, Aaradhya has shown her acting talent many times. She keeps participating in different plays held on the school stage. In the last two years, many of her videos have gone viral, in which she was seen playing different roles. She never fails to impress her fans with her many stage appearances. Now a throwback video of her has surfaced, in which, Aishwarya's daughter can be seen acting on stage as Sita in her school play. During this, Aaradhya Bachchan was not seen alone, Aamir Khan's son Azad Rao Khan was seen on stage with a group of many other children playing the role of Lord Ram.

This scene of Ramayana was inacted

In the clip, Aaradhya is seen as Sita. She is wearing a saffron saree, kajal in her eyes and gajra in her hair. In this, the scene of Sita Haran is being shown, in which a child playing the role of Ravana is seen pulling her hand. In one scene, Azad Rao Khan was also seen standing with her in the role of Ram. As soon as this video surfaced on social media, fans started praising Aaradhya. On social media, she started being compared to her mother Aishwarya Rai. Many people compared Aaradhya to Aishwarya's character in Mani Ratnam's 2010 film 'Raavan'. In this film, Aishwarya is featured in a modern interpretation of Sita.