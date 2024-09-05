Siddhant Chaturvedi and this 'Stree 2' actor will host IFFA Rocks 2024 | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Siddhant Chaturvedi and Abhishek Banerjee to host IFFA Rocks

IIFA Rocks 2024 is going to be even more special this time. New age actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Abhishek Banerjee have been chosen to host this grand musical event to be held later this month. For the unversed, IFFA Rocks, a three-day event is held before the actual awards night and this time Yudhra and Stree 2 actors have been chosen to host the events.

IIFA Rocks 2024 venue and dates

The event is going to be held from December 27 to 29, on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi for the third consecutive time. IIFA Rocks is considered to be a great mix of song, dance, film and fashion, in which popular artists mesmerise people with their live performances.

Siddhant is excited about hosting

Siddhant is very excited to host the event. "I am very thrilled to host IIFA Rocks. This is a platform that is very close to my heart. This stage is even more special for him because in the year 2020 he was awarded the IIFA Award for Best Supporting Actor. I am looking forward to bringing a lot of enthusiasm to the IIFA stage and I can't wait to experience this thing," the actor said.

Abhishek also expressed his happiness

At the same time, Abhishek Banerjee, who is enjoying the success of Stree 2, has expressed his excitement about hosting the show. He said, "I am very excited to join this family by hosting IIFA Rocks on September 29. I am thrilled to be a part of the IIFA legacy."

These stars will host the award ceremony

It is worth noting that superstar Shah Rukh Khan, actor Vicky Kaushal and filmmaker Karan Johar will host the award ceremony. At the same time, veteran actress Rekha and Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor will perform at 'IIFA Weekend and Awards 2024'. More details about the performance list are awaited. Now it also remains to see which celebrities will be able to win big that night.

