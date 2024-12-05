Abhijeet Bhattacharya finally breaks silence over rift with Shah Rukh Khan, reveals real reason

Follow us on Image Source : X Abhijeet Bhattacharya

Legendary singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, who was one of the popular voices behind Shah Rukh Khan in the '90s and early 2000s era, recently opened up about his rift with the actor and why he now is not chosen as his playback singer. In a talk with news agency ANI, the singer revealed that grudges between the two began after he felt that he was not being properly credited for his work. Abhijeet has delivered some of the most memorable songs like 'Chaand Taare', 'Tauba Tumhare Ye Ishaare', 'Woh Ladki Jo', which were pictured on SRK.

Talking about why he stopped singing for the actor, Abhijeet said, ''When self-respect is hurt, you feel like saying, 'Enough is enough.' I wasn't singing for him (Shah Rukh); I was singing for my work. But when I saw that they were acknowledging everyone--like a tea vendor who serves tea on set--but not acknowledging the singer, I felt, 'Why should I be your voice?''

Explaining about whether Shah Rukh ever tried to reconcile, he added, ''It's not that my relationship with SRK is broken, but Shah Rukh is now such a huge star that he's no longer just a human being. Even he probably doesn't realize the level he has reached. So why should I expect anything from him? I'm still the same person I was; I am growing in my own way. I'm 5-6 years older than him. He's over 60, and I'm also in my 60s. There was no need for anyone to apologize. Both of us have egos. Our birthdays are just a day apart; we are both Scorpios. But I'm the bigger Scorpio. I don't need him or his support.''

Apart from this, Abhijeet was in the news recently after Dua Lipa's Mumbai concert where the global star performed on the mashup song 'Levitating' along with 'Woh Ladki Jo'. Later, Abhijeet expressed his disappointment for not being credited for his work.

