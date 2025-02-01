Aap Ki Adalat: Mamta Kulkarni opens up about her semi-nude photoshoot for cover of magazine

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mamta Kulkarni in Aap Ki Adalat

Mamta Kulkarni in Aap Ki Adalat: Former Bollywood star and now Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara, Mamta Kulkarni featured on the popular television show, Aap Ki Adalat. On the show, she touched on various topics and answered several questions asked by India TV's Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma. In the episode, she was also asked about her controversial semi-nude photoshoot.

Mamta Kulkarni on her controversial semi-nude photoshoot

Asked why she had once posed semi-nude for the cover of Stardust magazine, Mamta Kulkarni replied, "I was then studying in ninth standard. I was shown a picture of Demi Moore by the Stardust people, which I did not find to be obscene. I had also once said at one time, "I am still a virgin." Since I did not know anything about sex, I didn't know anything about nudity. In the last 23 years, I have not seen any pornography.''

On being asked why she used to dance to bawdy lyrics in films, Mamta Kulkarni replied, "Like Madhuri Dixit, we as dancers do not go through lyrics or lines. Our sole focus is on our dance steps."

Mamta Kulkarni on doing item number in 'Ghatak' despite being a top star

In the episode, the former Bollywood star was asked why despite being a top star she was made to do an item number in the film 'Ghatak', Mamta Kulkarni replied, "The director Raj Kumar Santoshi requested me to do it. The movie was lying canned for seven years because of its heroine Meenakshi Seshadri. I went through my dance number as if I was doing a stage show, in which I was good at."