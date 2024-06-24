Aamir Khan visits Sevagram Ashram in Wardha, talks about Mahatma Gandhi's great influence on him

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan visited Sevagram Ashram in the Wardha district of Maharashtra for the first time. The Laal Singh Chadha actor also spoke about how he has been an ardent follower of Mahatma Gandhi and has also been a great influence on him. Let's delve into the details of what else he spoke about.

After the program of the Paani Foundation, Aamir Khan visited Bapu Kuti and the ashram area. On this occasion, actor Aamir Khan was welcomed by the Ashram Pratishthan by giving him a cotton garland and a spinning wheel which was presented to Aamir Khan. The actor also said, "I have come to the ashram for the first time and I am happy to be here."

He further said, "As soon as I entered here, I felt a different energy. I am a great follower of Gandhiji. Bapu's thoughts have had a great influence on me. I am very happy that where Bapuji stayed for a long time. Today I got a chance to go there..Seeing the things he used, how much difference it made. I cannot describe it in words."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir Khan will don the hat of a producer for Lahore 1947, which stars Sunny Deol in the lead. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film will have a star-studded cast including Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol and Ali Fazal among others.

Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol have never worked together before but had often box office clashes during their early days in the film industry. The first iconic clash at the ticket window was witnessed in 1990 when Aamir Khan's Dil and Sunny Deol's Chayal were released on the same day. Then, in 1996, it was Raja Hindustani vs Ghatak followed by the most epic Box Office clash of Indian cinema in 2001 when Lagaan was released on the same day as Gadar.

