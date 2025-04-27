Aamir Khan visits ex-wife Reena Dutta's house with girlfriend Gauri Spratt and Junaid Khan | WATCH Ever since Aamir Khan confirmed his relationship with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt, he has been seen openly hanging out with her. Today, the superstar visited his ex-wife Reena Dutta's house with his girlfriend.

New Delhi:

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is known for his effortless acting in Hindi cinema, but due to his personal life, he also garners a lot of attention. For some time now, Mr Perfectionist has been making headlines for his love life. Aamir Khan has been dating Gauri Spratt for the last one and a half years. In the month of March itself, the actor revealed his relationship with Gauri to the media. He had said that both of them had known each other for the last 25 years, but the closeness between them grew one and a half years ago. The interesting thing is that Gauri Spratt gets along well with both his ex-wives. This was revealed by Aamir and now the proof has also been found. On April 27, Aamir spent his Sunday with Gauri Spratt at his ex-wife's house along with his son Junaid Khan.

Aamir Khan visited Reena Dutta

On Sunday, Aamir Khan was seen going to his ex-wife Reena Dutta's house with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt. During this, the actor's elder son, Junaid Khan, was also with him. In the clip, it can be seen that the actor is in a blue-white outfit. At the same time, Gauri has carried a pink-white kurta set.

Who is Gauri Spratt?

Gauri Spratt is a resident of Bangalore who has been working in Aamir Khan's production house for the last few years. She is also the mother of a 6-year-old child. Aamir had said in an interview that he has known Gauri for the last 25 years and their relationship started one and a half years ago.

Aamir Khan's ex-wives

Aamir Khan married Reena in the year 1986. But they got divorced in 2002. He has two children, Ira and Junaid, from Reena. Aamir found love again in Kiran Rao. The two got married in 2005 and had a son, Azad. However, the two got divorced in 2021. Now the superstar is dating Gauri.

