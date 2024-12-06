Aamir Khan finally reveals reason behind postponement of Sitarare Zameen Par

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aamir Khan is currently on a break from films.

Superstar Aamir Khan has given an update on his next film Sitaare Zameen Par, which was earlier scheduled to hit the big screens on the occasion of Christmas this year. The actor while speaking to an American news outlet Deadline on the sidelines of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia revealed that Sitaare Zameen Par will come out in theatres by mid-2025.

The upcoming film is a spiritual sequel to Aamir's 2007 movie Taare Zameen Par, which marked his directorial debut and received critical acclaim. The actor, who has been on an acting break since the release of his 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha, said the film will start post-production later this month.

"We are coming to the post-production later this month. We would be ready to release the film sometime middle of next year," said Aamir. He also said that though Sitaare Zameen Par is a sequel to Taare Zameen Par but the original movie's characters won't appear in the follow-up.

Taare Zameen Par followed the story of an eight-year-old boy Ishaan. Aamir played the role of his art teacher who discovers that the child has dyslexia and helps him realise his true potential. "It’s a fresh set of characters, completely fresh situation and plot. Thematically, it is a sequel to Taare Zameen Par. It is saying same things. Actually, it's a lot more," he said.

The legendary actor also said Taare Zameen Par was a film that explored themes of challenges of multiple intelligences and how people are quick to judge others. "All of us have difficulties and weakness, all of us have qualities about ourselves which make us magical and unique. That is the theme being taken forward in Sitaare Zameen Par," he added.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chadha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film tanked miserably at the box office and became one of the biggest shockers of 2023.

