Aamir Khan's daughter Ira's wedding celebration begins, Mithila Palkar shares glimpse of festivities

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is all geared up to tie the knot with her boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare. The wedding is to take place on January 3, 2024 and the celebrations have already begun.

Actress Mithila Palkar took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture on her Stories wherein she can be seen with the bride and the groom.

Earlier, Ira re-shared a video on her Stories which was posted by Mithila wherein the family members and close friends of the couple were enjoying the Maharashtrian cuisine.

In the video, Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad were also seen enjoying the meal.

In another Insta Stories, Ira can be seen posing with her boyfriend Nupur along with Mithila and two other family members. For the celebrations, Ira donned a red-coloured saree while Nupur wore a long red kurta along with a black pajama.

Ira got engaged to Nupur in November last year. Earlier this year in October, Ira shared an appreciation post for her fiance Nupur Shikhare and called him her 'integral part'.

In the post, she even shared a series of picture from heer engagement day. Along with the pictures, she penned a long note for her partner and wrote, ''I don’t think I tell you enough or am able to express the extent of my love and appreciation for you. I know you and I both feel it when we cuddle though. You are an integral part and variable of the environment that has helped me grow. I don’t think you’ll ever know the extent of it nor will I be able to articulate it. And there’s still the whole other side of what you bring to my life that goes beyond, and that is outside of, personal growth. And it’s an equally big and amazing side. The fun, love, companionship, stimulus, awe.. I could go on. I don’t believe in destiny but now I understand why someone may think destiny exists. I just wanted to say I love you. And thank you. And I love you more.''

Ira's fiance Nupur is a popular expert in health and wellness.

