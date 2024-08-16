70th National Film Awards: Rishab Shetty wins Best Actor, Gulmohar wins Best Hindi Film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Gulmohar poster

70th National Film Awards has been announced on Friday, August 16, 2024. The jury includes - Rahul Rawail, Chairperson of the Feature Film Jury; Nila Madhab Panda, Chairperson of the Non-Feature Film Jury; Mr. Gangadhar Mudalair, Chairperson of the Best Writing on Cinema Jury. The ceremony will be held at a future date when these winners who bagged awards in the calendar year 2022 will be honoured by the President. Feature and non-feature films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022, were eligible for contention for the 70th National Film Awards.

Special Mention at 70th National Film Awards

Manoj Bajpayee's Gulmohar bagged the Best Hindi Film award. Not only this, the film also received a Special Mention. Apart from Gulmohar, the Malayalam film Kadhikan, Ponniyin Selvan Part-1 and Sanjoy Salil Chowdhury also got a Special Mention.

Main Awards

Rishab Shetty clinched the Best Actor award for his blockbuster film Kantara. He also directed the movie. Earlier, the names of Mammootty and Rishab Shetty were in the lineup in the Best Actor category. Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 is the Best Kannada Film. Nitya Menon and Maansi Paarekh win Best Actress.

Malayalam-language drama Aattam won the Best Feature Film award. Earlier, the film won the 2023 Grand Jury Award at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles. It is loosely based on an American courtroom drama, Twelve Angry Men.

Neena Gupta won Best Supporting Actress for Uunchai, while Pawan Malhotra clinched Best Supporting Actor for Fouja.

This award is for those feature and non-feature films released in 2022, as the award ceremonies have been delayed by two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the 69th National Film Awards honoured the films that were released in 2021.

