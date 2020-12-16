Image Source : YOUTUBESCREENGRAB/TWITTER 6 apocalyptic TV shows and movies that will bring you a glimpse of what the future world could look like

Ever wondered what life would be like 20 years from now? Zombies, the plague, an asteroid blasting into smithereens all of humanity, the options are endless! The lure of pondering a life beyond the times we live in palpable, especially given how 2020 feels like nothing less than an apocalyptic nightmare. If you’re tired of mercilessly trying to keep yourself upbeat with light-hearted content, lean in to these spell binding and mysterious worlds of the future. Swap our pandemic reality for these dystopian ones with these hypotonic TV shows across Voot Select, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+Hotstar.

1. The Stand on Voot Select (Releasing 18th December 2020)

With a stunning cast including Alexander Skarsgârd, Amber Heard and James Marsden, this gripping tv series is based on the prolific Stephen King’s novel, depicting a plague ridden world, with a handful of survivors struggling to deal with the aftermath. With a malevolent “Dark Man” embodying their worst nightmare come alive, witness these brilliantly written characters attempt to save mankind and restore the balance between good and evil. Delightfully dark and engrossing throughout, this is a rollercoaster ride to watch out for.

2. Black Mirror on Netflix

If the countless memes aren’t evidence enough, 2020 feels like a torturous Black Mirror episode we’re all being traumatised by. With 4 glorious seasons of thought provoking scenarios from our technology-laden futures, this TV series has simultaneously left us amazed and disturbed. They took their futuristic approach one step further with their interactive movie Bandersnatch, which gained massive acclaim for its innovative approach to the streaming user experience.

3. Alita: Battle Angel on Disney+Hotstar

Given how manga is all the craze with today’s youth, this animated cyberpunk thriller portrays the life a cyborg brought back to life. She embarks on a perilous journey to discover her genuine identity when she finds out she has the soul of a teenager. From the action sequences to the impressive visual effects, this James Cameron flick is an adventure worth embarking on.

4. The Twilight Zone on Voot Select

A recreation of the 1995 original, this TV series takes you through the best in the bizarre, including alien invasions and supernatural occurrences. With the celebrated Jordan Peele exploring diverse topics, from the strange to the stupid, expect numerous unexpected twists and turns that accompany this anthology.

5. Upload on Amazon Prime Video

A unique interpretation on the afterlife, this series takes a fresh comedic approach to answer a daunting question: What happens after we die? In the futuristic world of 2033, humans have the ability to upload themselves into a luxury digital afterlife. Turns out the afterlife isn’t immune to the perils of being human. Upload deals with existential questions, from dealing with death to personal relationships, with its humorous and distinctive approach to life beyond Earthly existence.