5 times when Salman Khan played a police officer on screen | Birthday Special

Salman Khan is celebrating his 59th birthday today, December 27, 2024. Over the years, the legendary actor has impressed the audience through different characters and roles. From being a chocolaty boy like Prem to a police officer like Chulbul Pandey, Salman has done it all. On the occasion of his birthday, we have listed down some of his most popular roles in police uniform.

Auzaar (1997)

In the film, Salman Khan played Suraj Prakash, who is a police officer, who discovers that his best friend's father runs an illegal business. The film also featured Sanjay Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Nirmal Pandey, Aashif Sheikh, and Paresh Rawal. It was directed by Salman's brother Sohail Khan.

Garv: Pride and Honour (2004)

Salman played a police officer in this film along with his brother Arbaaz Khan. Directed by Puneet Issar, the film also starred Shilpa Shetty, Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

Wanted (2009)

In the film, the actor played an undercover cop, who disguises himself as a gang member. The film was a huge commercial success and featured Ayesha Takia as the female lead. Wanted was directed by Prabhu Deva.

Dabangg series

The most successful series wherein Salman played rowdy cop Chulbul Pandey. So far, three films have been released in the franchise. The first one came in 2010, the next instalment was released in 2012. The third part was released in 2019.

Radhe (2021)

Throughout the film, Salman as Radhe disguised himself as a ruthless gangster, who has shifted to Mumbai to start a drug business. Later in the film, his love interest (played by Disha Patani) finds out that Radhe is a police officer and confesses her love to him. On the box office front, Radhe was a flop and tanked miserably.