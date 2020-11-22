29 years of Lamhe: Anil Kapoor shares throwback pic with a trivia about wife Sunita's pregnancy

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ANILSKAPOOR 29 years of lamhe

Lamhe is one of the most iconic Yash-Raj-banner film which starred Anil Kapoor and late actress Sridevi in the leads. And recently, as the film completed its 29 years Anil took to his social media account to upload post regarding the same. However, apart from writing about the Lamhe the actor shared a little anecdote about how this film's shoot was also his and his wife's babymoon as the couple was expecting their third child Harshvarrdhan Kapoor.

He even shared an adorable picture with his wife Sunita Kapoor where Anil is seen posing in his character's get-up. On his Instagram account Anil wrote, “I guess you’d call this our babymoon, right @kapoor.sunita?! This picture was taken during my outdoor shoot in London for Lamhe... @harshvarrdhankapoor, you were there too, preparing to come into this world #29YearsOfLamhe.”

Lamhe was released in 1991 and was declared a hit at the box office which gave a further boost to both Anil Kapoor and Sridevi's careers. It was also the filmmaker Yash Chopra's one of the personal favourite films.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor tied the knot in 1984 and have three children together: two daughters and a son, the eldest one is actress Sonam Kapoor, then producer and stylist Rhea Kapoor and the youngest is Harshvarrdhan Kapoor.

On the work front, Anil has Jug Jugg Jeeyo in his pipeline which has recently gone on the floors. The film is a Dharma production and is being directed by Raj Mehta. Jug Jugg Jeeyo is being shot in Chandigarh and also stars veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.