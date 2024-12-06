2025 Critics Choice Awards: Varun Dhawan's Citadel gets nominated in Foreign Language category, see full list

Critics Choice Association (CCA) has put out the list of nominations for the 30th annual Critics Choice Awards. American historical drama series titled Shogun bagged a maximum of six nominations. Critics Choice Awards honours excellence in television and films and is set to be held on Sunday, January 12 next year. Chelsea Handler will host the award night. From India, Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Citadel: Honey Boney has scored a nomination in the Best Foreign Language series category. It will be facing competition from Acapulco, La Maquina, The Law According to Lidia Poet, My Brilliant Friend, Pachinko, Senna and Squid Game.
Check out the full list of nominations:
BEST DRAMA SERIES
The Day of the Jackal (Peacock)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
Evil (Paramount+)
Industry (HBO | Max)
Interview with the Vampire (AMC)
The Old Man (FX)
Shogun (FX / Hulu)
Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jeff Bridges - The Old Man (FX)
Ncuti Gatwa - Doctor Who (Disney+)
Eddie Redmayne - The Day of the Jackal (Peacock)
Hiroyuki Sanada - Shogun (FX / Hulu)
Rufus Sewell - The Diplomat (Netflix)
Antony Starr - The Boys (Prime Video)
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Caitriona Balfe - Outlander (Starz)
Kathy Bates - Matlock (CBS)
Shanola Hampton - Found (NBC)
Keira Knightley - Black Doves (Netflix)
Keri Russell - The Diplomat (Netflix)
Anna Sawai - Shögun (FX / Hulu)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Tadanobu Asano - Shögun (FX / Hulu)
Michael Emerson - Evil (Paramount+)
Mark-Paul Gosselaar - Found (NBC)
Takehiro Hira - Shögun (FX / Hulu)
John Lithgow - The Old Man (FX)
Sam Reid - Interview with the Vampire (AMC)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Moeka Hoshi - Shogun (FX / Hulu)
Allison Janney - The Diplomat (Netflix)
Nicole Kidman - Special Ops: Lioness (Paramount+)
Skye P. Marshall - Matlock (CBS)
Anna Sawai - Pachinko (Apple TV+)
Fiona Shaw - Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
English Teacher (FX)
Hacks (HBO | Max)
Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Somebody Somewhere (HBO | Max)
St. Denis Medical (NBC)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Brian Jordan Alvarez - English Teacher (FX)
Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
David Alan Grier - St. Denis Medical (NBC)
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Kayvan Novak - What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Natasia Demetriou - What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Bridget Everett - Somebody Somewhere (HBO | Max)
Jean Smart - Hacks (HBO | Max)
Kristen Wiig - Palm Royale (Apple TV+)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Paul W. Downs - Hacks (HBO | Max)
Asher Grodman - Ghosts (CBS)
Harvey Guillén - What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Brandon Scott Jones - Ghosts (CBS)
Michael Urie - Shrinking (Apple TV+)
Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary (ABC)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear (FX / Hulu)
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks (HBO | Max)
Janelle James - Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Stephanie Koenig - English Teacher (FX)
Patti LuPone - Agatha All Along (Disney+)
Annie Potts - Young Sheldon (CBS)
BEST LIMITED SERIES
Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
Disclaimer (Apple TV+)
Masters of the Air (Apple TV+)
Mr Bates vs the Post Office (PBS)
The Penguin (HBO | Max)
Ripley (Netflix)
True Detective: Night Country (HBO | Max)
We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu)
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
The Great Lillian Hall (HBO | Max)
It's What's Inside (Netflix)
Música (Prime Video)
Out of My Mind (Disney+)
Rebel Ridge (Netflix)
V/H/S/Beyond (Shudder)
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Dakota Fanning - Ripley (Netflix)
Leila George - Disclaimer (Apple TV+)
Betty Gilpin - Three Women (Starz)
Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
Deirdre O'Connell - The Penguin (HBO | Max)
Kali Reis - True Detective: Night Country (HBO | Max)
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES
Acapulco (Apple TV+)
Citadel: Honey Bunny (Prime Video)
La Maquina (Hulu)
The Law According to Lidia Poët (Netflix)
My Brilliant Friend (HBO | Max)
Pachinko (Apple TV+)
Senna (Netflix)
Squid Game (Netflix)
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
Batman: Caped Crusader (Prime Video)
Bluey (Disney+)
Bob's Burgers (Fox)
Invincible (Prime Video)
The Simpsons (Fox)
X-Men '97 (Disney+)
BEST TALK SHOW
Hot Ones (YouTube)
The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in L.A. (Netflix)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC/Syndicated)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
Ali Wong: Single Lady (Netflix)
Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny (Hulu)
Kevin James: Irregardless (Prime Video)
Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die (HBO | Max)
Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special (Netflix)
Ramy Youssef: More Feelings (HBO | Max)