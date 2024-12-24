100 Years of Mohammed Rafi: When the legendary singer was asked to give a retake! Birth Anniversary Special

Follow us on Image Source : X Today is Mohammed Rafi's 100 birth anniversary

There was a time when a hit song in a Hindi film meant Mohammed Rafi. Even years after his death, people do not get tired of telling stories about his voice and heart-winning style. The Padma Shri recipient has given evergreen songs to the cinema. There is no other artist like Mohammed Rafi and there will never be. Over the course of time, Rafi became an inspiration for the singers and lyricists of today's era. Born on December 24, 1924, the late singer was not only known for his simplicity but kind-heartedness. Today, on the occasion of his 100th birth anniversary, let's know about the rarest chapter of his life. The day Rafi got angry and the day he was asked to give a retake.

When Rafi was asked for a retake!

It was not that the humble-natured Mohammed Rafi never got angry, but he had a different way of doing it. Senior musician Omi has shared his memories in the book 'Mohammed Rafi - A Golden Voice'. He wrote, "Once Rafi got angry with me, which happened very rarely. In the year 1973, there was a recording of the qawwali 'Raaz ki baat kah doon to...' from the film 'Dharma'. I wanted to do a retake. Rafi Sahab got a little angry and said - what are you saying? It was unusual to hear such a thing from him. I also said a little sternly, 'Okay. Pack up'. Rafi left without saying a word."

What happened next?

Omi further wrote, "The next morning at six o'clock the doorbell rang. Rafi Sahab was standing outside. He said in Punjabi, "Did I upset you? Let's listen to yesterday's qawwali. I have brought speakers from America, let's listen to them on these." After listening, Rafi ji politely asked if I wanted to record it again?"

"I hugged him and said 'Khan, take your speakers'. I used to call him Khan. Then he said, 'These speakers are for you'. Rafi ji's fee was three thousand rupees and the price of the speakers was 20 thousand rupees. This was Mohammed Rafi ladies and gentlemen."

