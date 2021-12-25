Year Ender 2021: 10 superhit songs that kept everybody hooked throughout the year

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM YOUTUBE 10 superhit songs that kept everybody hooked throughout the year

2021 was a rich year for music. From heartwarming melodies to party blockbusters and from patriotic anthems to groovy Punjabi tracks, this year there were quite a number of songs that kept everybody hooked throughout the year. While some stayed with the listeners for their soulful lyrics, many got everybody grooving to their peppy beats, thanks to several short video challenges on social media. As we draw close to 2021, here are 10 such superhit songs that the audience played on loop:

Ranjha

B Praak gave love birds a song they could listen to in every situation. The bittersweet track is a reminder of fresh love, hurt and commitment.

Chitta

After wedding videos were saturated with Din Shagna Da, Shiddat soulful song Chitta featuring Sunny Kaushal and Radhika Madan swooned one and all.

Lut Gaye

Emraan Hashmi and his songs never fail to create magic. This song by Tanishk Bagchi is a romantic ballad for everyone in love. Also, remember how most of us misheard the lyrics. Aankh uthi....

Paani Paani

A party is incomplete without the crowd dancing to Badshaah's song. This year, the trapper treated his fans to Paani Paani. Several reels were made on it making it one of the most popular songs of the year.

Raatan Lambiyan

Shershaah was definitely one of the most popular films this year and its soundtrack was no less. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's chemistry and naievity in this song won everybody's hearts.

Baarish Ki Jaaye

It was almost impossible to imagine Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a romantic avatar. But 2021 did it. Also featuring Sunanda Sharma the song was again a hit on Instagram with several short videos being made on it.

Chaka Chak

Sara Ali Khan's energy, Shreya Ghoshal's melodious voice, AR Rahman's music and Ishaad Kamil's lyrics, what more can you ask for a song? A perfect blend of artists and a perfect score to lift your mood.

Bijli Bijli

Harrdy Sandhu got Palak Tiwari grooving to Bijli Bijli and the nation couldn't help but groove with them. Topping several lists of popular songs, this one is a song that the desi's will dance to in the following year as well.

Nadiyon paar

Janhvi Kapoor took the Internet by storm with her perfect moves in her glittering golden dress. The actress wowed everyone with her belly dance moves and the song instantly became a craze on social media.

Tip Tip

It was a risky move for the makers of Sooryavanshi to bring back the iconic song of Raveena Tandon. However, with Katrina Kaif filling in for her the song managed to impress the audience.