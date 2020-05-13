Image Source : YOUTUBE/ASHA BHOSLE Veteran singer Asha Bhosle releases song ‘Main Hoon’ on her newly launched YouTube channel

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle released her latest song 'Main Hoon’ on the occasion of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s 64th birthday. The legendary singer released the song on her newly launched YouTube channel. The description of the song reads, "On the occasion of his 64th birthday, Sri Sri Ravishankar and Asha Bhosle get together to release a mellifluous, haunting melody – Main hoon. The song takes you on a soothing ride with the richness and emotion that is trademark Asha Bhosle. The visuals depict Gurudev and the peace that he exudes and the love that the world has for him."

Watch Asha Bhosle's Main Hoon song here-

Taking to Twitter, Asha Bhosle announced the launch of her YouTube channel and promised fans that she will give a sneak peek into her life through her videos. She tweeted, "I'll soon be sharing my personal stories, recording experiences and lots more on my channel so do subscribe if you don't want to miss out"

About the song, Asha Bhosle quips, "In today's’ times, this song is the need of the hour. It conveys hope and love and brings out the feeling of positivity. Our country and the world is going through unprecedented times and I hope that this song can help put peace and serenity in the hearts of those who hear it"

Earlier, the legendary singer had shared the teaser of the song Main Hoon on her YouTube Channel on Tuesday-

