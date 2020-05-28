Image Source : INSTAGRAMTSERIES.OFFICIAL T-Series' Hanuman Chalisa becomes first devotional song to cross 1 billion views on YouTube

Shree Gulshan Kumar's Hanuman Chalisa, which was uploaded on Tseries Bhakti channel several years ago, has set a new record. It has become the first devotional song to cross 1 billion views across YouTube. Proud son and Chairman/ Managing Director of T-series, Bhushan Kumar, shared the news on twitter and expressed his happiness. He wrote, "It's a moment of joy for our @TSeries family today as our Hanuman Chalisa video becomes the 1st devotional video to cross 1 Billion+ views on YouTube. Dad, may your blessings always be with us & help us in achieving many more such milestones"

It's a moment of joy for our @TSeries family today as our Hanuman Chalisa video becomes the 1st devotional video to cross 1 Billion+ views on YouTube. Dad, may your blessings always be with us & help us in achieving many more such milestones#ShriGulshanKumarJi @SingerHariharan pic.twitter.com/iMMGUjlbG6 — Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) May 27, 2020

The Hanuman Chalisa was sung by Hariharan and composed by Lalit Sen and Chander. The description of the video reads, "Those who Chant Hanuman Chalisa Regularly with full devotion will definitely have very good Health & Wealth. Chanting the Hanuman Chalisa will relieve any kind of illness or adversity and bring Prosperity in one's life."

Check out the video here-

Shree Gulshan Kumar was considered the king of devotional songs. In 1980s, he made T-Series the first of its kind music label and carved a niche for itself. The channel has been breaking many records lately. Earlier, he defeated Pewdipie to become the world's no. 1 channel on YouTube. Now, T-Series; Hanuman Chalisa has written its name in gold letters. Also, during the coronavirus pandemic, people have become more inclined towards devotional music and shows to keep themselves positive. This is the reason that the views of the videos have increased rapidly in the past couple of months.

T-Series head Bhushan Kumar says, "People turn to and recite the Hanuman Chalisa during their low phase. With the COVID-19 pandemic, we are all in the midst of a challenging situation, and the Hanuman Chalisa helps us to deal with pain and hardship and gives us the courage and strength to face problems. I'm overwhelmed with the love this devotional video has received. We, at T-Series have always focused, supported and brought to audiences devotional music right from the time of the inception of the company."

