Toofan first song Rodun Taak out! Farhan Akhtar's sweats it out to transform into a boxer

Image Source : YOUTUBE/ZEEMUSICCOMPANY Farhan Akhtar in a still from Toofan

Bringing the ultimate slogan for every warrior, the first song Todun Taak from the upcoming film Toofan will incite the fighter in you. Known to mirror real-life through his songs, it is sung and written by the brilliant hip-hop artist D’Evil, and the music composed by Dub Sharma.

Sharing the song, Farhan Akhtar wrote, "Todun Taak.. Ek ki nahin, ye un sab ki kahani hai.. jinhone zindagi mein na rukne ki thaani hain. #TodunTaak song out now."

Watch the power packed song here -

Toofan stars Farhan Akhtar in the lead role along with Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Hussain Dalal, Dr. Mohan Agashe, Darshan Kumaar and Vijay Raaz. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and produced by Excel Entertainment (Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar) and ROMP Pictures (Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra).

Talking about his role of Azaz Ali, Farhan Akhtar reveals, "I loved playing Aziz Ali, this let-your-hair-down kind of part. When I saw Aamir Khan in 'Rangeela', I wondered how fun it must have been for him to play a character that can say whatever he feels like. There is a carefree attitude. When I got a chance to do this film, I relished it."

Billed as an inspirational sports drama of a goon called Aziz Ali aka Ajju Bhai from the streets of Dongri, 'Toofaan' is set against the backdrop of boxing and charts the fall and triumphant comeback of its lead.

Mrunal Thakur, who plays a doctor named Ananya in the film, said she has started doing MMA (mixed martial arts) after working on "Toofaan". "I feel so fit. I want to be in the ring and fight. Somebody asked me 'why are you learning all of this? Is there a 'Toofaan 2' coming up next?' I said 'I wish', but it is important to learn at least one sport. The film made me a better person altogether," she added.

Toofan is slated to be released on Amazon Prime Video on July 16.