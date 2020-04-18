Image Source : TWITTER Taylor Swift cancels 2020 tour dates due to coronavirus outbreak

Pop star Taylor Swift has cancelled all her 2020 live appearances and performances, including "Lover Fest East" and "Lover Fest West, due to coronavirus crisis.

The shows will now happen in 2021.

I'm so sad I won't be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision. Please, please stay healthy and safe. I'll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what's important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us, Swift wrote on her Twitter account.

In a statement posted on the microblogging site, the singer said safety and well-being of fans is most important to her.

Health organisations and governments around the world have strongly discouraged large public gatherings for an undetermined period of time.

With many events throughout the world already cancelled, and upon direction from health officials in an effort to keep fans safe and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, sadly the decision has been made to cancel all Taylor Swift live appearances and performances this year, the statement read.

Tickets held for each of those shows will transfer to a new show date without action on the part of ticket holders. Fans seeking a refund should check in with Ticketmaster starting May 1.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage