Sunidhi Chauhan, Shalmali Kholgade release new single 'Here is beautiful'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNIDHI CHAUHAN, Sunidhi Chauhan, Shalmali release new single 'Here is beautiful'

Singers Sunidhi Chauhan and Shalmali released their latest track "Here is beautiful" on Friday. The track is part of Shalmali's debut album titled "2X". The track emerged as a result of her conversation with Sunidhi, when the two decided to collaborate. As part of an extensive launch, Shalmali will be releasing the album in two phases -- "2X Side A" dropping on April 30, and "2X Side B" later in the year, with a total of 12 tracks.

"I've been in the music industry for almost 10 years now, but I've never experienced music the way I have made this album. This, to me truly, is my best work so far. I had the opportunity and privilege of working with and singing alongside my idol, Sunidhi Chauhan. I don't know if anything will ever come close to this," Shalmali tells IANS.

Sunidhi adds: "Working with Shalmali on 'Here is beautiful' has been delightful. Never thought we would end up doing something so special over our casual meetings and coffees."

Sunidhi further said, "I'm glad that I got to know the brilliant songwriter and a composer in her, because she's just amazing and I couldn't resist being a part of an album that is so important and path breaking for her. If I may say so, I'm proud."