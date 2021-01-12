Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNANDA_SS Sonu Sood marks his music single debut with Sunanda Sharma's Pagal Nahi Hona

Actor Sonu Sood is all set to make his music single debut with the multi-talented Sunanda Sharma. He is excited to feature in the music video titled Pagal nahi hona. He revealed that the video is dedicated to army men. In the song sung by Sunanda Sharma, Sonu features as an army officer. The romantic ballad is composed by Avvy Sra, with lyrics penned by Jaani.

Sharing his excitement, Sood said, "This is my first music video. When I heard the concept, I was immediately sold. Pagal nahi Hona is dedicated to all army men and their lady love. The lyrics will touch your hearts and Sunanda has sung it beautifully.".

The actor-philanthropist will feature in the video along with the singer. The first look of the song was unveiled on Monday. In the still, he is seen hugging his on-screen ladylove.

Talking about the track, Sunanda said: "Pagal nahi hona is very close to my heart. It is sure to tug at everyone's heartstrings. It is always great jamming with creative minds and I am happy to be collaborating with Jaani and Avvy on this track. Sonu sir who has become the nation's hero is the perfect fit for the song and we are elated to have him onboard."

On the professional front, Sonu will next be seen in E. Niwas directorial Kisaan. The film is backed by screenwriter-director Raaj Shaandilyaa. Sonu recently launched a book recounting his experience of helping migrant workers during the Covid lockdown. Titled "I Am No Messiah", the book is written in first person, revealing the emotional challenges the actor faced while extending help.

