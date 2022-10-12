Singer Armaan Malik nominated at MTV EMAs for English single 'You'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ARMAANMALIK Armaan Malik nominated at MTV EMAs

Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik, who has had a terrific year so far doing career-defining projects such as the feature on Ed Sheeran's '2Step' and 'Memu Aagamu' with Allu Arjun, seems all set to close the year on a high with his latest English single 'You' earning him his second MTV EMA nomination for 'Best India Act'.

His first International single, 'Control', won him the MTV EMA in 2020 and marked a major milestone in the journey of taking his music from India to the world. Talking about this honour, Armaan says, "I am elated to earn yet another nomination at the prestigious MTV EMAs for my English single, 'You'.

"Last time, I'd won the award for my debut single 'Control' and it was such a massive career milestone for me! I hope to make my fans, family and the country proud once again. I wish the very best to the other talented nominees alongside me, this is a big moment for all of us."

Popular for songs such as "Wajah Tum Ho", "Bol Do Na Zara", and "Butta Bomma", Malik recently collaborated with Ed Sheeran on the new version of the British singer's song "2Step".

Public voting for award categories is now live on the MTV EMAs website: https://armaan.lnk.to/voteAM4EMA

After cementing his position in the Indian music industry, Malik forayed into the global music circuit with his MTV EMA-winning debut English single, ‘Control’, followed by ‘next 2 me’ which bagged him a spot on Billboard’s acclaimed Top Triller Chart, and his track ‘You’ introduced Armaan as the first Indian artist to perform for Grammy’s Global Spin. He is the youngest singer of Indian origin to perform at The SSE Arena, Wembley, London, and win the SSE Awards Live Act in 2016.

In 2022, he launched his own imprint “Always Music Global” with his single ‘Nakhrey Nakhrey’. Later on, he went on to feature on Ed Sheeran’s ‘2Step’ and delivered Coca-Cola’s trilingual anthem, ‘Memu Aagamu’ which catapulted his artistry for global domination unlike anyone one.

The awards ceremony celebrating global artists will be held in Dusseldorf, Germany on November 13.

