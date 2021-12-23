Thursday, December 23, 2021
     
  After military court's intervention, IAF postpones discharge of woman officer on maternity leave
Silent Night, Jingle Bells to Joy to the World, Christmas Carols you should add to your playlist now

Merry Christmas 2021: While the celebrations this year won't be grand considering the ongoing COVID19 pandemic and social distancing norms, we have curated a list of beautiful Carols to embrace the spirit of Christmas.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 23, 2021 13:51 IST
Christmas 2021: One of the most joyous festival is round the corner. Celebrated on December 25, the world commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ by expressing love and gratitude. It is the time when the houses lit up in their best colours, family and friends gather together to share delicious meals, sweets, laughter and some dance. While the celebrations this year won't be grand considering the ongoing COVID19 pandemic and social distancing norms,  we have curated a list of beautiful Carols to embrace the spirit of Christmas. Time to spread cheer and happiness. 

 

1. Silent Night

 

2. Jingle Bells

 

3. While Shepherds Watched

 

4. We Three Kings 

 

5. Away In The Manger 

 

6. We Wish You a Merry Christmas

