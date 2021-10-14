Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill's 'Adhura' song to release soon, check out BTS pics

Follow us on Image Source : OVEZ SAYED PHOTOGRAPHY Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill's Adhura song

Actor Sidharth Shukla's sudden death has left a void in the hearts of his fans and family. Netizens have been remembering the actor through his old photos and videos from his TV shows and reality shows like Bigg Boss 13 and Khatron Ke Khiladi. Sidnaaz fans have also been watching Sidharth's cute moments with Shehnaaz Gill on loop. While nothing can diminish the pain his loved ones are feeling, the makers of his unreleased music video Habit has announced that they will release the song with Sidnaaz soon.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill fans got emotional as Saregama announced the song 'Adhura' featuring this most loved duo. While it was earlier titled Habit, sung by Shreya Ghoshal, it appears that the song will now be called 'Adhura' and will feature videos and stills from the duo's shoot. The makers wrote, "Ek Adhura Gaana... Ek Adhuri Kahani #Adhura.... coming soon."

The song Habit aka Adhura was supposed to be Sidharth and Shehnaaz's next music video. The duo had flown to Goa on New Year to shoot for the song. Going by the buzz, they had shot for half of it and were supposed to shoot the other half in the coming months. Earlier this year, BTS pictures of the shoot had gone viral on the internet.

The pictures showed Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill getting goofy with each other with relaxing on a beach. Fans got emotional went the BTS pictures broke the internet and expressed how much they were missing their favourite actors together. A Sidnaaz fan tweeted, "True love stories never have endings."

Check out the photos here-

On a related note, Shehnaaz Gill stepped out after a month of Sidharth Shukla's death to promote her upcoming film Honsla Rakh. The trailer of the film has already become a rage on the internet and fans are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the theatres on October 15.