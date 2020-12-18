Richa Chadha's glamorous avatar in Shakeela's new song 'Tera Ishq Satave' is jaw-dropping

Image Source : TWITTER/@VISHALVERMA111 Richa Chadha's glamorous avatar in Shakeela's new song 'Tera Ishq Satave'

Two days after releasing the trailer of 'Shakeela', the makers on Friday revealed the film's first peppy number. The song is titled Tera Ishq Satave and features Richa Chadha in a sensuous and glamorous avatar. Shakeela is a biopic based on the life of adult star Shakeela, who was a rage in the South Indian film industry in the 90s. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi.

Tera Ishq Satave gives a sneak-peek into Shakeela’s life as an adult star. The song is composed by Meet Bros and Khushboo Grewal. Kumaar has written the lyrics of the song. Much like the film, the song is being released in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The two minute-eight second song showcased Richa Chadha grooving in glam glittery attires.

Watch the song here:

The film is based on popular late 90s star Shakeela and showcases her journey in the industry and how she raised to fame in southern cinema. Shakeela ruled the Southern film industry for over two decades. She was involved in many controversies during her time. The unlikely tale of a woman is driven by circumstances of going from rags to riches to rags. The trailer of Shakeela, which released two days back, has over 4 million views already.

Directed by Indrajit Lankesh the film is slated to release on 25th December in five languages.