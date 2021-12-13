Ranveer Singh and his 'devils' celebrate Indian cricket team spirit with '83' new song Bigadne De

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KHADEEJAHRS Ranveer Singh and his 'devils' celebrate team spirit

Directed by Kabir Khan, ‘83’ is certainly one of the most anticipated films of 2021, revolving around India's historic 1983 World Cup win. The songs of ‘83’ are situational and go perfectly with the milieu of the film. After launching the inspirational song from the inspiring sports drama, ‘Lehra Do’, the makers have recently launched yet another song from the movie titled ‘Bigadne De’ featuring Ranveer Singh and the other talented cast.

Sung by Benny Dayal and music by Pritam, the song is a light-hearted track showcasing the spirit of Indian cricket team portrayed well by Ranveer Singh and his team. ‘Bigadne De’ takes us through the prep and behind-the-scenes fun of team India before they set out to create history.

Ranveer Singh will be seen stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev. Also starring are Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi. Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Romi, Kapil Dev's wife.

Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International and Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios join hands with Reliance Entertainment to present the Tamil and Telugu versions respectively of the film. Prithviraj’s production, and Kichcha Sudeepa’s Shalini Arts are set to present the film in Malayalam and Kannada versions.

Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films present 83, a Kabir Khan Films Production. The film is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Sheetal Vinod Talwar, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd. 83 is directed by Kabir Khan. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release slated this Christmas on 24th December 2021 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.