Phir Tera Time Aayega: Kapil Sharma, Mika Singh and other celebs unite for a lockdown song

Veteran singer Hariharan, along with various other artistes, have teamed up to release an anthem, "Phir tera time aayega" to uplift the spirit of people in the time of the global COVID-19 pandemic. The song features playback singers Roopkumar Rathod and Sunali Rathod, Mika Singh, Neeti Mohan and Ishaan Dutta along with MasterChef Ranveer Brar, Sanjeev Kapoor among many others.

The song is written by Vinod Nair and composed by Hariharan, his son Akshay Hariharan and Immanuel Berlin. Led by Hariharan the band calls themselves The SurViralists.

"I wanted to create a song that would cheer people up and make them want to dance with joy and abandon. ‘Phir tera time aayega' is my tribute to the tenacity of every Indian," Hariharan said.

Being the lyricist of the song, Vinod said: "In a bid to encourage people -- so that they don't lose hope -- ‘Phir tera time aayega' reminds us that our time will come again! We too, can be free to pursue our lives with vigour and passion again, the song imparts. "With an interesting hip-hop rap section thrown in the middle, the song extolls the gutsiness and resilience of the human race, all the while reaffirming faith in the never-say-die attitude that is so intrinsic of every Indian."

The music video is directed by Runjiv Kapur, Karan Hariharan and Vinod G. Nair.

"The lockdown is not just a calamity. It is also an opportunity to find new skills and aptitudes and for people to take stock of their lives and appreciate what life has given them. Chal dhoond le naye saaz ko, Nayi cheekh de alfaaz ko…," said Roopkumar Rathod.

Reewa Rathod added: "We want to reach out to the youth of India in a language of song that they understand - Ye Daur Bhi Guzar Jayega…Phir Tera Time Aayega."

Comedian Kapil Sharma, who is also part of the video, said: "This is not a national song. It is a people's song and all we want is to get people to smile through these toughest of times."

The #PhirTeraTimeAayega track released on Tuesday evening across all music platforms including Saavn, Amazon, Apple Music, Spotify, Gaana and on YouTube and other social media platforms.

