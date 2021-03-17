Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JONASBROTHERS Nick Jonas drops deluxe version of his new album 'Spaceman'

American singer and songwriter Nick Jonas recently announced that his third solo album, titled Spaceman. The album has 11 tracks. Now, he dropped the deluxe version of 'Spaceman'. One of the tracks from the album features his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas. Spaceman is Jonas' fourth studio album also Nick's first solo release as a singer since 2016. The deluxe version of the album features five new tracks.

According to People magazine, the deluxe version of 'Spaceman' album, and its new cover, features five new tracks, including three remixes of the previously released songs, '2Drunk', 'Don't Give Up on Us', and 'This Is Heaven', which all got a 'chill' makeover."

The 28-year-old musician announced the album's new iteration, including the Jonas Brothers' collaboration on Instagram, and wrote, "Told you @jonasbrothers weren't going anywhere."

Along with the JoBros collaborative track, Nick also released a song titled 'Dangerous'. Nick released 'Spaceman', along with a music video for the album's title track featuring a scene with his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas. As per People magazine, 'Spaceman' is Nick's first album since the Jonas Brothers reunited and since he dropped his solo LP 'Last Year Was Complicated' in 2016.

Earlier, the singer-actor revealed that 'This Is Heaven', from his album Spaceman was about how he felt after he reunited with wife-actress Priyanka Chopra, when she returned from Germany post her shooting for the upcoming film in The Matrix franchise.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas is returning to singing reality show 'The Voice' this season as a coach, which will be celebrating its 10th year on the air.

(With ANI Inputs)