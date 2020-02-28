Missing Honey Singh? Yo Yo is back with the teaser of his new song Loca. Watch video

Every 90s kid would remember the parties or weddings that were incomplete without the songs of Yo Yo Honey Singh being played on the DJ. The man who is known for his party anthems is all set for a new one to take over the world. The musician has dropped the teaser of his upcoming single that is titled 'Loca.' The poster of the same was shared back on Valentine's Day 2020 that left the fans wanting more. In the recently released teaser of the song and its nothing but grandeur.

Within a few hours of its release on YouTube, the song managed to garner over 300k views and is expected to go on more. Sharing the teaser of the new song on Instagram, the Punjabi pop singer wrote, "Here’s the first look of #LOCA. Get ready to go #Loca . Teaser out now !!!" Check out the video here:

The poster of the song that was shared by the singer previously showed his swagger avatar with fur coats and gold chains on. Captioning the poster, he wrote, "My new song Loca is coming soon Loca Matlab Crazy ... and my new track gonna make you LOCA Written together with my long time bro ‘LIL GOLU’."

The hype about the new song was created by Honey Singh when he performed during a concert in Kolkata. After listening to the announcement, the crowd could not stop themselves from cheering hard. Have a look:

Loca ki release date ki official announcement bahut jaldi karne wala hon, bahut bahut jaldi!@TSeries #Loca #YoYoHoneySingh #YoYoNewSingh pic.twitter.com/0A5A3fGI2n — Yo Yo Honey Singh (@asliyoyo) February 22, 2020

The song Loca has been produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and co-produced by Bobby Suri and Honey Singh. The music video directed by Ben Peters is all set to release on March 03, 2020. Watch the teaser here:

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries