Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra back together in new music video 'Kamaal Karte Ho'

Image Source : TWITTER/@JASPRIT_KAUR24 Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra back together in new music video

Bigg Boss fame Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra are the most admired actors on Indian television today that most of the directors and singers wish to work with. They have been entertaining fans with fun music videos over the last few months. Now, they are back with a new song 'Kamaal Karte Ho'. The music video is presented by HRS Entertainment and Rishabh Puri. It is sung by Afsana Khan, and composed by Goldboy.

The song is about love, loss and heartbreak.

Mahira Sharma said “Kamaal Karte Ho is a testament to the fact that good songs will find their way into the hearts of the audience. It warms the cockles of the hearts with its mellifluous composition”

Paras Chhabra says “It’s a beautiful track. We have tried to explore emotions of sadness and love through this song, hope audience likes it as much as we do".

Dropping the song, Singer Afsana Khan took to her Instagram and wrote "Finally the wait is over, Kamal karte ho out now."

"Umeed karde aa tusi psand karo ge te support karo ge," she added.

The just-released song has already got a lot of love and likeness from their fans and followers.

"The song is justttt fireeee.... in winterr... awesomeee lyrics, music at the top and pahira rocks as always and paras looks and acting and that chemistry oh myyyy goodddd its gone rocckkkkk.... Pahira Kamaal Karte Ho," tweeted one fan.

Another wrote: "The most beautiful pair @paras_chhabra and @MahiraSharma_ They look glamorous. And this song by #AfsanaKhan is lit. Pahira Kamaal Karte Ho."

Earlier this year, Mahira and Paras featured in videos of songs such as "Baarish" and "Ring".

(With Inputs from IANS)