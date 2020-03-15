Bollywood Songs 2020 Download: Here's how you can download latest Hindi, Punjabi and Bhojpuri songs

If there's one thing that soothes your soul and connects you to the world, it's none other than music. It is undoubtedly man's best friend and can cheer you up anytime. Music has proven to be the best therapy in the world. We have different kinds of music for all mood types- if you are happy you can switch to a peppy song, the relaxed mood has jazz kind of music, even sad mood can be made better with the help of it. Whether you need motivation in life or peace of mind, music is always there by your side. If you are one of those for whom music is life and your phone is loaded with various tracks, then this is the best place for you.

Downloading a Bollywood or a Punjabi song can sometimes be a tedious process if you do it from an illegal site. It can become a troublesome process if there are irritating ads and redirecting links coming in between. However, for your reference, there are several safe and secure websites that let you enjoy and download unlimited songs. Here we will talk about those sites. Have a look:

Saavn

Lately, Saavn has become one of the favourite websites for many music lovers out there. Be it an old classic or new peppy track, you name it, they have it. You can listen to these songs online or can simply download them by installing the Saavn app on your phone, registering for free and creating your own playlist.

Gaana

Another famous site for Bollywood and other kinds of music is Gaana where you can listen any track without even downloading it. There are a lot of genres and sections that let you choose your favourite music as per your mood. You can search songs on the basis of album, artist, genre and many more.

Hungama.com

This website gives you an access to thousands of songs that you can listen to or download. Not only this, but this website also lets you download wallpapers which makes it even more special for a true-blue Bollywood buff. However, if you want to download anything, you need to register first. You can stream the songs online and also download them. You can use the services till the time you have the app installed on your phone.

Eros Now

It is a subscription-based entertainment platform that lets you enjoy the music online. From Punjabi, Bollywood, Tamil to year-wise top songs, Eros Now has several playlists which will make you lost in the world of music.

Amazon Music

It has a range of music from all around the world but you need to sign it to enjoy the benefits of the same. There is also a 30-day free trial where you can enjoy your favourite songs for a month. From popular singles to albums, this platform is the perfect destination for all the music lovers out there.

YouTube

YouTube happens to one of the most popular websites to watch and listen to music videos. It is filled with unlimited Bollywood songs and videos, some of them are even available for download. But your device must have an internet connection because the downloaded songs are not permanent.

SoundCloud

SoundCloud is a music and podcast streaming platform that gives you access to millions of songs from across the world. You need to sign up for free and expand your knowledge of music by getting introduced to new artists and songs. You can also create your playlist.

