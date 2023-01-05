Kumar Nishant’s latest Punjabi song ‘Patthar Dil’ is all about heartbreak and betrayal. Watch music video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Patthar Dil song is written, composed, and sung by the Kumar Nishant

Countless music videos come to pass until some exceptional song hits our hearts and drives us nuts. But, there is always a silent majority that hung to music videos for their visual representation of the lyrics. People love to discern the story that flies side by side with the vocals of the song. Such is the case of singer-composer Kumar Nishant’s recently released song ‘Patthar Dil.’ The artist is best known to keep his fans hooked with his soulful voice, lyrics and composition. He never fails to take everyone by surprise and in his new Punjabi music video, he has won over the hearts of his fans.

Patthar Dil, his new song which was recently released on his YouTube channel is a precise illustration of heartbreak and betrayal. As the title suggests, Patthar Dil is a story about a man and his emotional outburst after facing infidelity in his relationship. The music video begins with Kumar Nishant sitting alone in a dark place, playing his guitar and what follows next is a series of emotional surges showcased through a high and power-packed picturization. Shot amidst the dark night and the emotions of Kumar Nishant, this video has already grabbed countless eyes.

Expressing his views about the song, the singer, lyricist, composer and actor Kumar Nishant said, “This song is exceptionally dear to my heart. It took scads of effort and time to bring the words to life. Sure it is the joint effort and dedication of each member. I hope we successfully interpret the song and meet great highs.”

Patthar Dil song is written, composed, and sung by the multifaceted Kumar Nishant. It is directed by Subham Surve and the music is given by Jasdeep Singh. The video is produced by Kumar Nishant’s own production Kumar Nishant Official.

