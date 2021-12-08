BTS taking 'extended period of rest' for first time since 2019 hiatus

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BTS BTS

South Korean music sensation BTS are taking an "extended period of rest" to enable the group to get "re-inspired and recharge with creative energy". This will the boy band's first hiatus after they took a several-week break in late 2019. "BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019 after they complete their official scheduled events of BTS Permission To Dance On Stage- LA and the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour,” their management company, Big Hit Music, wrote in a statement shared on Twitter.

“BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2020 and 2021 amidst the COVID-19 situation, and achieved dazzling results to cement themselves as top global artists."

The management company also revealed that the group’s members – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook – will spend the holiday season with their families for the first time “since their debut” in 2013.

"This period of rest will provide the members of BTS who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities, a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy,” the statement added.

While on their break from performing, Big Hit Music revealed that BTS -- the full name is Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bulletproof Boy Scouts) or Beyond The Scene, their English branding -- will be focusing on the release of a new album that will mark “the beginning of a new chapter.”

They will also be preparing for a concert this coming March to “connect and communicate with the fans in-person in Seoul.”

The news comes weeks after the group took home artist of the year, favourite pop duo/group and favourite pop song at the American Music Awards.

They were also nominated for a 2022 Grammy Award in best pop duo/group performance for their hit song “Butter".