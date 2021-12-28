K-pop band BTS member Suga asks fans to not worry amid COVID diagnosis

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUGA Suga

K-pop band BTS member Suga said he is doing "good" and asked fan group ARMY to not worry about his health, three days after he tested positive for COVID-19. The 28-year-old had tested positive for the virus during his self-quarantine, after taking the PCR test upon his return to South Korea from the US on Thursday. "I'm very good. Don't worry too much," Suga wrote on the fan community forum Weverse.

BTS' management company Big Hit Entertainment had said in a statement on Friday that Suga, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, completed his second round of the COVID-19 vaccination in late August along with other members. "He is currently administering self-care at home per the guidelines of the healthcare authorities," the statement read, adding he was not showing symptoms.

A day after Suga's diagnosis was made public, Big Hit Entertainment announced group leader RM and Jin had also tested COVID-19 positive after coming back from the US. "After returning on Friday the 17th from the United States following his personal schedule as part of his official vacation period, RM immediately underwent PCR testing, was found negative and entered into self-quarantine in his home as mandated by COVID-19 control procedures.

"However, he underwent PCR testing today before his scheduled release from quarantine and was found to be positive for COVID-19," Big Hit said on Saturday.

The company said RM, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, is currently exhibiting "no particular symptoms". Giving an update about Jin (Kim Seok-jin), Big Hit said the musician flew back to South Korea on December 6 and underwent PCR testing immediately after his return and again before his release from self-quarantine. He was found negative on both occasions.

"However, feeling flu-like symptoms this afternoon he underwent PCR testing and was found positive for COVID-19 late this evening. He is exhibiting mild symptoms including light fever, and is undergoing self-treatment at home," the company said about Jin.

Big Hit further said that RM, 27, and Jin, 29, are currently undergoing self-treatment at home as per health authority guidelines. "Neither member had any contact with other members (J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook) after their return to South Korea. Our company will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of RM and Jin, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists.

"We will continue to cooperate fully with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities," the statement concluded.

Earlier this month, BTS or Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bulletproof Boy Scouts), had announced that they will be taking an "extended period of rest" to enable the group to get "re-inspired and recharge with creative energy".

The Grammy-nominated band had recently performed at four in-person concerts in Los Angeles, US.