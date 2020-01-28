Tuesday, January 28, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Music News
  5. Justin Bieber to drop new album on February 14

Justin Bieber to drop new album on February 14

Justin Bieber will also trek on a "Changes" tour, in support of his fifth studio album. The announcement accompanied the launch of his YouTube docuseries, "Seasons"

PTI PTI
New Delhi Updated on: January 28, 2020 15:05 IST
Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber's latest album "Changes" arrives on February 14

Singer Justin Bieber is set to release his new album, titled "Changes", on February 14, the musician announced on Tuesday. The pop singer, who is returning to the music scene after five years, took to Instagram to share the news.

Making the announcement, Justin Bieber tweeted, "My new album #Changes out Feb 14. Pre-order and get the new track with my friend @kehlani 'Get Me' now."

The singer also announced his second track from the set "Get Me," featuring Kehlani. He released the first song "Yummy" early this month.

Bieber will also trek on a "Changes" tour, in support of his fifth studio album. The announcement accompanied the launch of his YouTube docuseries, "Seasons"

Write a comment

chunav-manch-march-2020
Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News