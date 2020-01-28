Justin Bieber to drop new album on February 14

Justin Bieber's latest album "Changes" arrives on February 14

Singer Justin Bieber is set to release his new album, titled "Changes", on February 14, the musician announced on Tuesday. The pop singer, who is returning to the music scene after five years, took to Instagram to share the news.

Making the announcement, Justin Bieber tweeted, "My new album #Changes out Feb 14. Pre-order and get the new track with my friend @kehlani 'Get Me' now."

My new album #Changes out Feb 14. Pre-order and get the new track with my friend @kehlani ‘Get Me’ now https://t.co/ovrdEhwGGn pic.twitter.com/yVKOihI4HC — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) January 28, 2020

The singer also announced his second track from the set "Get Me," featuring Kehlani. He released the first song "Yummy" early this month.

Bieber will also trek on a "Changes" tour, in support of his fifth studio album. The announcement accompanied the launch of his YouTube docuseries, "Seasons"