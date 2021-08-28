Janmashtami 2021: Revive magic of Radha-Krishna's love story by jamming to these Bollywood songs

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE STILL Janmashtami bollywood songs

The birth of Lord Krishna is celebrated as the festival of Janmashtami every year. Also known by names like Krishna Janmashtami and Gokulashtami, the auspicious festival falls on August 30 (Monday), this year. The festival is celebrated with much fanfare by Hindus all over the world. Born to Devaki and Vasudeva in jail in Mathura, Lord Krishna was the eighth and one of the most powerful human incarnations of Lord Vishnu. Knowing that our country has a diverse and vibrant culture, the makers of Bollywood films do not shy in making films or songs related to an event be it a festival or any other occasion.

There are a lot of peppy numbers that are made keeping in mind the joyous nature of Lord Krishna and what best day to play and enjoy these songs on the birth of the Lord observed on the day of Janmashtmi. Here are some of the best Bollywood songs that either shows the liveliness of the Lord or his sweet and immortal love story with Radha.

Here's our list:

Radha Kaise Na Jale (Lagaan)

Radhe Radhe (Dream Girl)

Kanha Soja Zara (Baahubali 2)

Radha Teri Chunri (Student Of The Year)

Maiyya Yashoda (Jhootha Hi Sahi)

Radha Nachegi (Tevar)

Go Go Go Govinda (OMG: Oh My God!)

Govinda Aala Re (Rangrezz)

Mach Gaya Shor Sari Nagri Mein (Khuddar)

Woh Kisna Hai (Kisna)