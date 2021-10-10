Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ABHIJITMITRA09 Jagjit Singh 10th death anniversary: Fans remember ghazal maestro through his old songs and pictures

It’s been 10 long years since Jagjit Singh passed away and the world is still mourning the loss of the ghazal maestro. On the 10th death anniversary of Jagjit Singh, several fans took to social media to pay homage to the late artist. From sharing pictures to uploading their favourite ghazals of Jagjit Singh, fans remembered him in their own special ways.

"#JagjitSinghDeathAnniversary : When Jagjit Singh disclosed why he stopped singing in movies in Aap Ki Adalat show. #JagjitSingh #AapKiAdalat"

“Paying my sincerest and most heartfelt homage to the music King Jagjit Singh Ji on his death anniversary. His renditions always touch the heart’s chords and make the listener feel ecstasy. May his name and fame be eternal,” a Twitter user wrote.

"10 years ago, on this day, the legendary composer and singer Jagjit Singh left this world! But he is still amongst us through his unforgettable music! A tribute to him.. one of his best ever songs ...#JagjitSingh," another one tweeted.

"#JagjitSinghDeathAnniversary : When Indian ghazal star Jagjit Singh revealed some inside secrets of his unique singing style in Aap Ki Adalat."

Political party Congress has also paid tribute to Jagjit Singh.

“We remember Jagjit Singh on his death anniversary. He is known as the king of ghazals and is famous among many generations across the globe for his music and has made the country proud in front of the world throughout his music career,” a tweet read on the official Twitter handle of Congress party.

Jagjit Singh, who was a recipient of Padma Bhushan, passed away on October 10, 2011. He was 70 when he breathed his last.

Apart from a mine house of ghazals that redefined the genre in the modern Indian music scene, Jagjit Singh left behind memorable hits in Bollywood that include ‘Hothon Se Chhoo Lo Tum’ (‘Prem Geet’), ‘Tum Itna Jo Muskura Rahe ho’ (‘Arth’), ‘Chitthi Na Koi Sandes’ (‘Dushman’), and ‘Koi Fariyaad’ (‘Tum Bin’).

-with ANI inputs