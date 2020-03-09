Jacqueline Fernandez, Asim Riaz's 'Mere Angne Mein' fails to live up to the hype

Mere Angne Mein features Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz and Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez, Asim Riaz's 'Mere Angne Mein' had the perfect set-up for release. Everyone was talking about the song, Asim's Bigg Boss 13 fame only added to the buzz, however, now, that the song is finally out we wonder if everything was worth the buzz. The song is a recreated version of Amitabh Bachchan's iconic song from Laawaris and has been crooned by Bollywood's 'remake song queen' Neha Kakkar and Raja Hasan but even that doesn't seem to work. The song is a Holi song and it comes just a day before the festival.

The song bears the burden of recreating an iconic song and gets buried by the legacy that it carries on the shoulder. The new song is nowhere close to the original and the lyrics apart from the hook line are disappointing, to say the least. Now, when we talk about the video, it tries to experiment with two different time zones- 1435 AD and the present day.

The video starts off with a Holi celebration and a girlfriend who is tired of her boyfriend getting close to other girls decides to send him to a different zone and when he is teleported there he turns in a different guy- that's where Asim makes his entry in the video. Jacqueline is a princess whose marriage is fixed to a much older king than her.

Time traveler Asim watches Jacqueline in complete awe of her beauty and is caught by royal guards and the leads of the song shake a leg together before he finally comes back to the present time and his original form. But guess what? Jacqueline also follows him to the present time and continues her party in the present day.

The song fails to engage and hold you. It appears to have been made in a hurry and is another addition in the list of iconic songs that have been hit badly by the remix wave. Wish we let our iconic songs be at peace.