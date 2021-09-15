Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/ HIMESH RESHAMMIYA MELODIES Indian Idol winner Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal's chemistry to leave you spellbound in O Saiyyonii song

Indian Idol 12 winner, Pawandeep Rajan is on cloud nine as after his glorious win as he bagged a song with composer Himesh Reshammiya. The singer gets to team up with the first runner-up of the show Arunita Kanjilal for the romantic track 'O Saiyyonii.' The song has a folk vibe and the melodious voice of the duo is soothing. The lyrics of the song have also been written by Himesh for the album "Himesh Ke Dil Se".

The composer took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the song. Sharing the video, he wrote, "After 9 blockbuster hit songs in a row here is our next super fun track O saiyyoni composed And written by me from the album Himesh ke dil se sung by the very talented @pawandeeprajan @arunitakanjilal , full song on #youtube channel of #himeshreshammiyamelodies, give it all your love."

The short clip features Pawandeep and Arunita crooning the song in a studio. Undoubtedly, the chemistry between Pawandeep and Arunita is sure to melt your heart. Check out the full song here:

This is the third time Himesh has collaborated with Pawandeep and Arunita.

Talking about his album 'Himesh ke dil se', Reshammiya said in a statement, "The focus of this album is surely on the melody, voice of the singer and the overall vibe which all music lovers will fall in love with, I promise."

He also explained what fans can expect from his album. "The tunes will be rich and 'raag' based but yet minimal for the common man to enjoy. The reaction to my latest tracks surely shows the audience's opinion and that the melody is back in an era of recreations and rich melodies which will be here to stay," he said.

For the unversed, Pawandeep Rajan was declared as the winner of Indian Idol 12 last month. He walked away with the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. Arunita Kanjilal and Sayli Kamble were announced as the first and second runners-up, respectively.