Holi song Mere Angne Mein: Asim Riaz is mesmerized by Jacqueline Fernandez's beauty, watch 

Let Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez set you Holi mood right. The much-awaited Holi song Mere Angne Mein featuring Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez is finally out and, we must say the Bigg Boss 13 runner-up looks impressive all the way. The model-actor has surely matched steps with Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez in the music video. Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the song has been written by Vayu. Neha Kakkar and Raja Hassan have given voice to the track.

Taking to Instagram, Jacqueline Fernandez shared the new Holi song on Instsgram and wrote, "The time has arrived! #MereAngneMein is out now!"

In Bollywood, Jacqueline will be appearing soon in action film Attack, starring John Abraham. Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, the project is bank rolled by John.

Speaking about her role, Jacqueline said, "I play a really fantastic role in the film, and the role that Rakul does is also brilliant. When I heard the story, I was like 'Wow, Rakul's role is really nice' (laughs). I think she will do full justice to it. I am happy she is part of the project”.

Watch Holi song Mere Angne Mein here

