Holi 2022: Balam Pichkari to Hori Khele Ranghuveera, groove to these 10 Bollywood songs this festival

Happy Holi 2022: To help you make this festival of colors more special and fun, we have curated a euphoric playlist of Bollywood songs that are going to take you on a nostalgic ride and you won't be able to stop yourself from shaking a leg.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 15, 2022 23:16 IST
Holi 2022
Image Source : YT/T-SERIES

Holi 2022 Bollywood songs to add to your playlist

The festival of colours, Holi is just around the corner! This year we will be celebrating the festival on March 18. Along with splashing coloured powder, water, and balloons and binging onto your favourite food, sweets and thandai you will be dancing your hearts out with friends and family around. As the whole atmosphere is filled with chants of 'Holi Hai', make sure to prepare your playlist for this Holi with some iconic Bollywood songs as no celebration is complete without music and dance. We are sure Bollywood is not going to disappoint you. To help you make this festival more special and fun, we've created a euphoric playlist that is going to take you on a nostalgic ride:

Balam Pichkari - Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Do Me A Favour Let's Play Holi - Waqt: The Race Against Time

Rang Barse - Silsila

Hori Khele Raghuveera - Baghban

 

Aaj Na Chodenge Bas Humjoli Khelenge Hum Holi - Kati Patang

Badrinath Ki Dulhania Title Song - BKD

Gori Tu Latth Maar - Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Mind Na Kariyo Holi Hai - Milan Talkies

Gali Gali - Pataakha

 

