Hawa Karda Out: 'Titliaaan' singer Afsana Khan brings her latest romantic Punjabi track with Sahil Sharma

'Titliaaan' singer Afsana Khan brings her latest romantic Punjabi track 'Hawa Karda' with Sahil Sharma

For all the Punjabi song lovers out there, it is time to fall in love with the romantic song of the year, Hawa Karda, in the soulful voice of Afsana Khan and Punjabi Singer Sahil Sharma, released today. Hawa Karda is a romantic track featuring stunning Shama Sikander and handsome hunk Gaurav Bajaj. Hawa Karda is a love story of two sweethearts who have fallen for each other the moment they laid eyes on each other but were never able to express. After years of separation, when they meet again. Will they confess their love or let go of each other? To find out, you guys have to wait for the song!!

Talking about Hawa Karda, Afsana Khan said, “It is a beautiful track and was recorded in Chandigarh. I am hoping it to be the romantic track of the year. I hope the audience will shower their love on it as they did for my previous songs.”

Singer of sensational song, Titliaan, Afsana started her career as a singer in 2012 as a participant in the singing reality show, Voice of Punjab Season 3. The Punjabi singer has given superhit tracks like ‘Jatta Sareaam Ve Tu Dhakka Kardae' along with Sidhu Moose Wala and other tracks, ‘Tootera’, ‘Mahi Mileya’, ‘Jaani Ve Jaani’, ‘Chandigarh Shehar’ and ‘Juti Jharrke’. Her track with Hardy Sandhu that became a sensation, Titliaan, recently received the prestigious Dada Shaheb Phalke Award.

Sahil Sharma on sharing his experience working with Afsana and Song said, “Hawa Karda was an experience of a lifetime for me. I got to collaborate with Afsana and it was a pleasure working with her on a beautiful track like Hawa Karda. The song is very close to my heart, and I hope it will garner lots of love from the audience as well.”

Sahil is a Punjabi Singer hailing from Chandigarh and founder of the band, Sahil Syndicate. With his band, he has released romantic numbers which are still cherished and loved by all. He has performed in more than 500 shows around India. Their compositions, 'Khamoshi', 'Nede Nede', 'Adatan', 'Goa Love', 'Rang Rasiya', and many more, are still hummed by people. Sahil's recent track, Bach Bach with Koinage Records, a dancing number has already won the hearts of many.