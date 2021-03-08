Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ELLI AVRRAM Har Funn Maula teaser: Aamir Khan, Elli AvrRam's chemistry raises heat | WATCH

Bollywood actress Elli AvrRam on Monday treated her fans to a surprise as she dropped the teaser of her upcoming song featuring superstar Aamir Khan, Har Funn Maula from the film Koi Jaane Na. Elli took to Instagram on Monday to share the short teaser, which she captioned, "Ouchhhh March is gonna be Hot this year... Get ready to have Funn on 10th of March!!!"

The full song will release on March 10. Aamir looks dapper in semi-formals as he matches his footsteps with the diva Elli AvrRam. The duo share an unmissable chemistry. The song has been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Crooned by Vishal Dadlani and Zara Khan, the music has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The choreography is by Bosco-Caeser.

Choreographer Bosco Gonsalves had lauded Aamir for his dancing skills in an interview with TOI. He said, "He is not known for dancing, but surprisingly for this song, which is all about groove and style, he delivered fabulously. He is very dedicated and keeps giving shots with variations for us to choose from. Nowadays, we have to cut down big songs into small cuts to make it look pacy but Aamir was giving us long takes without any mistakes. We have just put insertions like a close-up to enhance the song. Fans will get to witness Aamir Khan in a never-seen-before dance avatar."

Earlier, Elli shared the first look of the song. She wrote, "He's the Jack of all trades, she's the Queen of the dance floor. Get ready to meet them on 10th of March." The image showed the Bollywood superstar looking dapper in a navy blue blazer while the diva sizzles in a shimmery outfit.

Koi Jaane Na has been directed by Aamir's friend, Amin Hajee. Aamir and Amin have worked together on films such as Lagaan and Mangal Pandey: The Rising. The film features Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur in lead roles.