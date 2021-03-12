Happy birthday Shreya Ghoshal: 8 amazing songs by the playback singer to add to your playlist

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHREYA GHOSHAL Shreya Ghoshal

Shreya Ghoshal's started her journey/ career in the 2000s at the age of 16 by winning the children's special season of Sa Re Ga Ma contest, which was hosted by a now-famous singer Sonu Nigam. She made her Bollywood debut in Devdas (2002), directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who offered her to be the lead voice of Paro. The singer never looked back after this. From chartbuster Dola Re Dola to peppy track Dil Dooba to romantic ballad Teri Ore, Shreya has been a voice behind some of the most melodious tracks of Bollywood.

As she turns a year older today, here're top 8 songs by Shreya Ghoshal

1) Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai

This sensuous song from the movie Jism enjoys a special place in the playlist of every couple of the '90s.

2) Pal Pal Har Pal

When the song was released every teenager of that time dreamt about their special someone while listening to this soulful song. It does give you those butterflies in the stomach.

3) Bairi Piya

The song made her win eight awards including Filmfare and National award in one year. The melancholy of her voice gave depth to the theme of the movie Devdas.

4) Dil Dooba

With this raw peppy number, Shreya Ghoshal showcased her versatility with it. A startling performance by Akshay Kumar and Aishwarya Rai adds more charm to this energetic track.

5) Yeh Ishq Hai

'Haan Hai Koi To Wajah, Jo Jeena Ka Maza Yu Aane Laga', When Jab We Met was released every girl wanted to be Geet and this song by Shreya Ghoshal explains what Geet is.

6) Sun Raha hai

Just incase this song needed any assurance, the whole nation heard the beauty of her voice.

7) Raabta

This song made everyone fall in love with the idea of love. It was apparently the background music of every lover's life in 2012 with movie Agent Vinod.

8) Deewani Mastani

'Kehte Hai Yeh Dewaani Mastaani Ho Gayi'! If Mastani couldn't sweep Bajirao before, this definitely made a done deal. Even the west couldn't agree more on how cinematic this beauty is.

Wishing Shreya Ghoshal a very happy birthday!